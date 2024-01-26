The International Court of Justice (ICJ) has ordered Israel to prevent and punish incitement to genocide in Gaza amid its war with the Palestinian militant group, Hamas in the occupied territory.

Reading the ruling, the ICJ President, Joan Donoghue, said, “By 16 votes to 1, the state of Israel shall take all measures within its power to prevent and punish incitement to commit genocide in relation to members of the Palestinian group in the Gaza strip.”

The World Court also ruled that Israel must allow humanitarian aid into the Strip, saying, “By 16 votes to 1, the state of Israel shall take immediate and effective measures to ensure the provision of urgently needed basic services and humanitarian assistance to address the adverse conditions of life faced by Palestinians in Gaza strip.”

SaharaReporters earlier reported that the court ordered Israel to ensure that its forces do not commit genocide.

It also ordered Israel to ensure the preservation of evidence of alleged genocide.

She read as part of the judgment, “By 15 votes to 2, the state of Israel shall in accordance with its obligations on its convention on the prevention of the crime of genocide, in relation to the Palestinians in Gaza, take all measures within its power to prevent the commission of all acts within its scope of Article 2 of the convention in particular, killing members of the group, causing serious bodily or mental harm to members of the group, deliberately inflicting on the group conditions of life calculated to bring about physical destruction in whole or in part, and indeed imposing measures intending to prevent bursts within the group.”

SaharaReporters reported earlier that the court ruled that it has jurisdiction to rule in the case filed by South Africa against Israel, alleging genocide in Gaza.

Donoghue also on Friday said South Africa has standing to submit a genocide case against Israel.

She said “the court concludes that it has jurisdiction to entertain the case,” adding that it “cannot accede to Israel’s request that the case be removed.”

She noted that both Israel and South Africa are parties to the UN Convention, among other positions.