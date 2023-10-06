The Nigeria Police Force, Lagos State Police Command, on Thursday, said singer, Owodunni Ibrahim, aka Primeboy has turned himself in after he was declared wanted on Wednesday.

Primeboy was declared wanted and N1 million bounty was out on his head over his refusal to honour police invitation in connection with the death of singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad.

Benjamin Hundeyin, the spokesman for the Lagos State Police Command in a tweet on Thursday, said, “Following his being declared wanted, Owodunni Ibrahim Oluwatosin aka Primeboy has turned himself in. He has, immediately, been taken into custody for interrogation and other necessary actions.

“The Lagos State Police Command once again assures family, friends, fans of Mohbad and the general public that no stone will be left unturned in ensuring a most diligent investigation. The Command equally assures that all persons found culpable in the death of Mr Ilerioluwa Aloba aka Mohbad will definitely be brought to justice.”

Mohbad, a former signee of Naira Marley’s record label, died at the age of 27 in Lagos.

There have been allegations that Naira Marley and his crew repeatedly physically assaulted Mohbad for leaving the record label.