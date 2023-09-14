Thursday, September 14, 2023
BREAKING: US President’s Son, Hunter Biden Indicted On Three Federal Gun Charges

Image Credit: Getty Images

President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter, has been criminally charged with three counts of lying when buying a firearm, after efforts to reach a plea deal failed.

The indictment marks the first time the child of a sitting president has been criminally prosecuted, BBC reports.

A planned plea bargain to resolve gun and tax-related charges he faced abruptly fell apart in July.

All three counts relate to Biden allegedly lying on forms while buying a firearm while he was a drug user.

He previously acknowledged the charges during negotiations for the aborted plea deal.

The younger Mr Biden’s legal woes have become an increasingly contentious issue in US politics.

 



Source link

Manchester United outcast Jadon Sancho Told To Train On His Own
