President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter, has been criminally charged with three counts of lying when buying a firearm, after efforts to reach a plea deal failed.

The indictment marks the first time the child of a sitting president has been criminally prosecuted, BBC reports.

A planned plea bargain to resolve gun and tax-related charges he faced abruptly fell apart in July.

All three counts relate to Biden allegedly lying on forms while buying a firearm while he was a drug user.

He previously acknowledged the charges during negotiations for the aborted plea deal.

The younger Mr Biden’s legal woes have become an increasingly contentious issue in US politics.