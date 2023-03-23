BREAKING: UK Court Convicts Nigeria’s Former Deputy Senate President Ekweremadu, Wife Of Human Trafficking For Organ Harvesting

The Old Bailey Court in London, UK on Thursday found a Nigerian federal lawmaker, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, his wife, Beatrice and a medical doctor guilty of an organ-harvesting plot involving a London NHS hospital.

Daily Mail reports that in the first case of its kind in the UK, Senator Ekweremadu, his wife and the medical doctor identified as Dr Obinna Obeta, were convicted at the Old Bailey of conspiring to exploit a young man from Lagos for his body part.

However, Ekweremadus’ 25-year-old daughter Sonia, who was to receive a kidney donation from the trafficking victim, wept as she was cleared of the same charge this morning.

The former Deputy Senate President and his wife were arrested in the UK and charged with trafficking of a 21-year-old street trader from Lagos, for organ harvesting with intent to provide a kidney to Sonia in an £80,000 private transplant at the Royal Free Hospital in London.