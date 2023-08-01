Tuesday, August 1, 2023
BREAKING: Two Rescued Alive As Airfirst Hospitality And Tour Helicopter Crashes Into Building In Lagos, Nigeria

The incident occurred opposite AP fuel station, close to a branch of the United Bank for Africa in the Oba Akran area of the state capital.

There was panic in the Ikeja area of Lagos State on Tuesday as a helicopter crashed into a building and burst into flames.

It was learnt that the incident occurred around 3.30pm.

According to the National Emergency Management Agency, the aircraft belongs to Airfirst Hospitality and Tour Ltd with Registration number – 5NCCQ

“There were two people on board. The control tower confirmed that there were only two people on board, not four. Three craters on the spot created by impacts on the ground,” Ibrahim Farinloye of NEMA said.

