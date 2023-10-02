The Nasarawa State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal, on Monday, nullified the victory of Governor Abdullahi Sule of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The three-man panel led by Justice Ezekiel Ajayi, while delivering the judgment via zoom, said Emmanuel Ombudagu of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, is the winner.

Two of the justices agreed that the election was won by the PDP while one judge dissented.

Ezekiel maintained that the petitioner was able to prove his case beyond reasonable doubt.

Former governors, Abdullahi Adamu and Tanko Al-Makura were among other political dignitaries present at the court.

Recall that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Lafia, declared Abdullahi Sule the winner of the governorship election in Nasarawa State in March.

Prof Ishaya Tanko, the INEC returning officer said that the APC candidate polled a total of 347,209 votes to defeat his closest opponent, David Ombugadu, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who got 283, 016 votes.