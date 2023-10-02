Monday, October 2, 2023
HomeNEWSBREAKING: Tribunal Sacks Nasarawa Governor, Sule, Declares PDP’s Ombugadu As Winner
NEWS

BREAKING: Tribunal Sacks Nasarawa Governor, Sule, Declares PDP’s Ombugadu As Winner

0
Online Editor
By Online Editor


The three-man panel led by Justice Ezekiel Ajayi, while delivering the judgment via zoom, said Emmanuel Ombudagu of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, is the winner.

The Nasarawa State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal, on Monday, nullified the victory of Governor Abdullahi Sule of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The three-man panel led by Justice Ezekiel Ajayi, while delivering the judgment via zoom, said Emmanuel Ombudagu of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, is the winner.

Two of the justices agreed that the election was won by the PDP while one judge dissented.

Ezekiel maintained that the petitioner was able to prove his case beyond reasonable doubt.

Former governors, Abdullahi Adamu and Tanko Al-Makura were among other political dignitaries present at the court.

Recall that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Lafia, declared Abdullahi Sule the winner of the governorship election in Nasarawa State in March.

Prof Ishaya Tanko, the INEC returning officer said that the APC candidate polled a total of 347,209 votes to defeat his closest opponent, David Ombugadu, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who got 283, 016 votes.



Source link

Previous article
Prominent Nigerian Chief, Fidipote of Ijebuland, Otunba Wahab Osinusi Dies At 90
Online Editor
Online Editor
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

NewsDay is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos from all over the world

FOLLOW US

© NewsDay Media Network