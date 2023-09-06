The Delta State Election Petition Tribunal has sacked Senator Joel-Onowakpo Thomas, popularly known as JOT, the lawmaker representing the Delta South Senatorial District in the National Assembly.

After nullifying the victory of Joel-Onowakpo of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the tribunal subsequently declared Hon. Michael Diden of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as duly elected.

Joel-Onowakpo was the Group Chairman of Elomaz Holding and the chief executive of Delta State Board of Internal Revenue between 2009 and 2015.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Kogi State Election Petition Tribunal declared Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan as the winner of the February 25 Kogi Central Senatorial election.

The tribunal chairman, Justice K.A. Orjiako in his ruling on said Uduaghan scored 54,064 votes to defeat his closest rival Sadiku-Ohere who polled 51,291 votes.