Wednesday, September 6, 2023
HomePOLITICSTribunal sacks APC Senator, Joel-Onowakpo, declares PDP's Diden winner of Delta South...
POLITICS

Tribunal sacks APC Senator, Joel-Onowakpo, declares PDP’s Diden winner of Delta South election

0
Online Editor
By Online Editor

 

The Delta State Election Petition Tribunal has sacked Senator Joel-Onowakpo Thomas, popularly known as JOT, the lawmaker representing the Delta South Senatorial District in the National Assembly.

After nullifying the victory of Joel-Onowakpo of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the tribunal subsequently declared Hon. Michael Diden of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as duly elected.

Joel-Onowakpo was the Group Chairman of Elomaz Holding and the chief executive of Delta State Board of Internal Revenue between 2009 and 2015.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Kogi State Election Petition Tribunal declared Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan as the winner of the February 25 Kogi Central Senatorial election.

The tribunal chairman, Justice K.A. Orjiako in his ruling on said Uduaghan scored 54,064 votes to defeat his closest rival Sadiku-Ohere who polled 51,291 votes.

 

Previous article
Tribunal upholds President Tinubu’s election victory
Next article
Tinubu welcomes tribunal judgement
Online Editor
Online Editor
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

NewsDay is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos from all over the world

FOLLOW US

© NewsDay Media Network