BREAKING: Tribunal Adjourns Peter Obi’s Petition Against Tinubu’s Election Victory To May 17

The hearing of the petition submitted by Peter Obi, the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate at the President Election Petitions Tribunal has been adjourned till next Wednesday, May 17.

Kenneth Okonkwo, the spokesperson for the party’s presidential campaign council, disclosed this on Wednesday via his Twitter page.

The petition is against the ‘president-elect’, Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress.

The court adjourned the hearing of the petition on the request for adjournment by parties to the petition.

Okonkwo said, “After a brief hearing of the matter, the court adjourned to Wednesday 17th of May, 2023, for continuation of hearing.”

“We believe God for a positive outcome with your supplications to God,” he added.

SaharaReporters had reported that the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal earlier on Wednesday dismissed the petition of the Action People’s Party challenging the declaration of Tinubu as the winner of the February 25 presidential election and subsequent declaration as the ‘president-elect’.

The dismissal of the petition followed an application by the party to withdraw its petition challenging the outcome of the election.

Counsel for the party, Obed Agu, disclosed this during Wednesday’s proceedings.

In view of the application, the presiding judge of the Presidential Election Petition Court, Justice Tsammani, in a brief ruling dismissed the suit.

Similarly, on Monday, the tribunal struck out the petition by the Action Alliance (AA) challenging Tinubu’s victory.

The AA earlier withdrew its petition at the Presidential Election Petition Court sitting in Abuja, prompting the dismissal.

No reason was given for the withdrawal.