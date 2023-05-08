The petition submitted by Peter Obi, the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate at the President Election Petitions Tribunal has been adjourned till Wednesday, May 10.

Kenneth Okonkwo, the spokesperson for the party’s presidential campaign council, disclosed this on Monday via his Twitter page.

“After a brief pre-hearing trial, the case was adjourned to Wednesday, 10th May, 2023 at 2 pm prompt. With me is Alex Ejesieme SAN,” he said.

Earlier, SaharaReporters reported that the Tribunal had postponed the hearing of the petitions filed by the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar and the Allied Peoples Movement.

SaharaReporters earlier reported that the hearing of the petitions would begin today (Monday) and that security had been beefed up around the venue in Abuja.

The Independent National Electoral Commission had declared Bola Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress as the winner of the February 25 presidential election.

But the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Labour Party (LP), Action Alliance (AA), Allied Peoples Movement (APM) and Action Peoples Party (APP) had filed petitions to challenge Tinubu’s victory.

The APM had adopted Atiku as its candidate ahead of the presidential election, prompting its candidate, Princess ChiChi Ojei, to describe her party’s action as despicable and a setback for Nigerian women.

However, the presiding judge representing the tribunal panel, Justice Haruna Simon Tsammni on Monday postponed the hearing of their petitions to Tuesday.

The Tribunal on Monday also struck out the petition by the Action Alliance (AA) challenging the declaration of Tinubu as the winner of the presidential election.

The Action Alliance (AA) earlier withdrew its petition at the Presidential Election Petition Court sitting in Abuja, prompting the dismissal.

No reason was given for the withdrawal.