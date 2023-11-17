Abdulazeez Adegbola, popularly known as Tani Olohun, a traditional religion worshipper, on Friday regained his freedom from detention after perfecting his bail conditions as ordered by a Kwara Chief Magistrates Court sitting in Ilorin.

Tani Olohun had spent 91 days in the custody of the Federal Correctional Service in Ilorin, the state capital.

“Happy to announce that Tani Olohun was released earlier today. Thank you all for your support and steadfast approach to justice,” a source close to the traditional worshipper confirmed on Friday, sharing Tani Olohun’s photograph after the release.

He had been detained since August 17, 2023, when he was charged with five counts of alleged criminal conspiracy, inciting public disturbance, disturbing public peace, criminal defamation of character, and intentional insult before the Chief Magistrate Court.

The offence according to the prosecution was contrary to sections 97, 210, 392, and 114 of the penal code law of Nigeria.

He was also arraigned before the Kwara State Upper Area Court presided by Mr Sunday Adeniyi on similar charges.

Also in two separate cases, One Sheilk Labeeb Lagbaji and Modirasatu Muhammed led by Professor Abubakar Aliagan have also dragged him before Magistrate Mohammed Adam for alleged defamation of Alhaji Labeeb Lagbaji and burning of the Holy Quran respectively.

He pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

The grant of his bail application was confirmed by his lawyer, Mr Ademola Bank, who added that his client had tendered an apology and had repented.

The lawyer noted that his client had begged for forgiveness from Islamic Scholars and the entire Muslims and prayed the court to grant him bail in liberal terms.

Taofeeq Olateju and Y.Y Ajibade, counsels for the two complainants, Labeeb Lagbaji and Modirasatu Mohammed Islamic organisation, respectively, did not oppose Tani Olohun’s bail plea.

SaharaReporters earlier reported how a Kwara State Upper Area Court in Ilorin had granted bail to the Isese (indigenous religion) practitioner but Tani Olohun could not be released as the magistrate court was yet to grant him bail.