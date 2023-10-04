Abbas Balarabe, a ministerial nominee from Kaduna State, has collapsed during a screening by the Nigerian Senate on Wednesday.

The ministerial nominee collapsed on the floor of the senate creating shock among the lawmakers.

Balarabe, who was nominated by President Bola Tinubu to replace former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, collapsed shortly after introducing himself to the senators.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Senate commenced the screening of the three freshly nominated ministers.

The nominees are: Dr Jamila Ibrahim, Ayodele Olawande and Abbas Balarabe

The Senate at 12:45 pm suspended its rule to admit the Special Adviser to the President on National Assembly matter, Abdullahi Gumel, to bring the nominees into the plenary.

The Senate President, GodsWill Akpabio, had on Tuesday read the letter from President Bola Tinubu nominating the three fresh ministers.

Dr Jamila Ibrahaim and Ayodele Olawande were nominated as Minister of Youths and Minister of State for Youths respectively while the portfolio of Balarabe is yet to be known.

The President had earlier sent 48 nominees to the Senate who passed 45 as ministers.