President Bola Tinubu has intervened in the political crisis rocking Rivers State, as the factional Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Edison Ehie, was mandated to recognise 27 members of Assembly who defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) penultimate Monday.

SaharaReporters obtained the eight points resolution from the close-door meeting with President Tinubu, which also had Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, a former governor of the state, Peter Odili, Minister of the Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike and other stakeholders at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

SaharaReporters reported that the political crisis ravaging Rivers State followed a prolonged disagreement between Governor Fubara and his predecessor, political godfather and now Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

Rivers State was plunged into political crisis between October 29 and 30, this year, when the hallowed chamber of the House of Assembly was burnt, following alleged moves to impeach Fubara.

Central to the weeks-long fracas is Fubara’s allegation that Wike embezzled N9billion from Rivers State coffers, vowing to reveal more cases of alleged corruption. In response, Wike had stated that he was ready for any confrontation.

That consequently led to the emergence of two factional speakers – Matins Amaehule, who is loyal to Wike; and Edison Ehie, a strong supporter of Fubara.

However, as the crisis exacerbated, 27 members of the house said to be loyal to the Minister, Wike announced their defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

But one of them later made a U-turn.

To stop the lingering crisis, the president and the stakeholders from the State held a meeting, which began Monday evening. The Federal Government during the meeting distanced itself from the political crisis.

Meanwhile, at the end of the close-door meeting, eight points resolution was reached which all the stakeholders appended their signatures to bring the crisis to an end.

The resolution which SaharaReporters obtained reads: “All matters in court to be withdrawn immediately. Also, all impeachment proceedings initiated against the governor by the state House of Assembly should be dropped immediately.

The resolution was signed by Fubara, Wike; National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu; Speaker, Rivers State Assembly, Martin Amaewhule; PDP Chairman, Rivers State, Aaron Chukwuemeka and APC Chairman, Rivers State, Tony Okocha.

The resolution read, “The leadership of the Rivers State House of Assembly as led by the Rt. Hon. Martin Amaewhule shall be recognised alongside the 27 members who resigned from the PDP.

“The remunerations and benefits of all members of the Rivers State House of Assembly and their staff must be reinstated immediately and the Governor of Rivers State shall henceforth not interfere with the full funding of the Rivers State House of Assembly.”

It added that “RSHA to choose where to sit and conduct legislative business without interference/ hindrance from executive.

“Governor Fubara to represent the state budget to properly constituted RSHA

“Names of all commissioners who resigned to be resubmitted to the House of assembly for approval

“No caretaker committee for LG in Rivers state; dissolution of LG administration is null and void.”