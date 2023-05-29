President Bola Tinubu has said that his administration will review the currency swap policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

He said the application of the currency swap by the apex bank was too harsh considering the number of unbanked Nigerians.

Tinubu said he would work towards unifying the exchange rate in order to direct funds into meaningful investments.

He said a unified exchange rate would be in creating equipment and jobs that would power the economy.

He added that interest rates would be reduced to increase investment in such a way that would sustain the economy at a higher level.