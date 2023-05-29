BREAKING: Tinubu Vows To Ensure Nigeria Remains United

President Bola Tinubu on Monday vowed that his administration will do everything humanly possible to unite and keep Nigeria as one indivisible country.

Tinubu made the vow during his inaugural speech at the Eagle Square, Abuja.

The newly inaugurated President reminded Nigerians of what the former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon (retd.) said during the Nigeria-Biafra Civil War that to keep Nigeria united is a task that must be done.

He insisted that as long as the world exists, Nigeria shall exit.

He said, “As the best hope and strong champion of the black race. As a citizen, we declare as one united people.”

He said Nigeria will be “one united nation that as long as this world exists, Nigeria shall exit”.

“Our former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon had declared that to keep Nigeria one is a task that must be done. If you are young or old, it is a task you must remember,” he said.