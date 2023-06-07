Wednesday, June 7, 2023
BREAKING: Tinubu swears in Akume as SGF

0
Online Editor
By Online Editor

President Bola Tinubu has sworn-in Senator George Akume as the new Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF.

Akume was sworn in at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Wednesday.

The former Minister of Interior took his oath of allegiance and oath of office at about 11:06 am in the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa.

The event was witnessed by some serving and former Governors, Vice President Kashim Shettima and Senate President Ahmed Lawan.

Others are Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq; Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr FolasadeYemi-Esan, and wife of the new SGF, Mrs Regina Akume.

 

