BREAKING: Tinubu swears in Akume as SGF

President Bola Tinubu has sworn-in Senator George Akume as the new Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF.

Akume was sworn in at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Wednesday.

The former Minister of Interior took his oath of allegiance and oath of office at about 11:06 am in the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa.

The event was witnessed by some serving and former Governors, Vice President Kashim Shettima and Senate President Ahmed Lawan.

Others are Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq; Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr FolasadeYemi-Esan, and wife of the new SGF, Mrs Regina Akume.