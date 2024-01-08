Monday, January 8, 2024
HomeNEWSBREAKING: Tinubu Suspends Minister of Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu Over Fraud Allegations
NEWS

BREAKING: Tinubu Suspends Minister of Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu Over Fraud Allegations

0
Online Editor
By Online Editor


President Bola Tinubu has suspended the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Dr. Betta Edu, from office with immediate effect.

A statement by Tinubu’s media aide, Ajuri Ngelale on Monday, said the suspension was in line with his avowed commitment to uphold the highest standards of integrity, transparency, and accountability in the management of the commonwealth of Nigerians.

The President further directs the Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to conduct a thorough investigation into all aspects of the financial transactions involving the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, as well as one or more agencies thereunder.

The statement read, “The suspended Minister is hereby directed to hand over to the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, and she is further directed by the President to fully cooperate with the investigating authorities as they conduct their investigation.

 

 

“Furthermore, the President has tasked a panel that is headed by the Coordinating Minister of the Economy and Minister of Finance to, among other functions, conduct a comprehensive diagnostic on the financial architecture and framework of the social investment programmes with a view to conclusively reforming the relevant institutions and programmes in a determined bid to eliminate all institutional frailties for the exclusive benefit of disadvantaged households and win back lost public confidence in the initiative.”

These directives of the President will take with immediate effect, it said.



Source link

Previous article
Kevin De Bruyne ‘Nowhere Near’ His Best After Manchester City Return
Next article
BREAKING: Buhari’s Minister, Sadiya Umar-Farouq Arrives At EFCC Headquarters For Interrogation Over Alleged N37Billion Fraud
Online Editor
Online Editor
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

NewsDay is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos from all over the world

FOLLOW US

© NewsDay Media Network