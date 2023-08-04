President Bola Tinubu has edited his ministerial nomination list submitted to the National Assembly as he replaces Maryam Shetty with former Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo.

The President also added Dr Maigari Mahmud to the list.

The change in the nomination list was revealed on Friday when the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, read out a letter by the President at the Senate plenary session.

On Wednesday, President Tinubu transmitted 19 names in his second batch of ministers to the Nigerian Senate for screening.

SaharaReporters earlier reported that the President submitted the list through Femi Gbajabiamila, his Chief of Staff.

Gbajabiamila was accompanied to the Red Chamber by the Deputy Chief of Staff, Senator Hassan Hadejia.

Already, the Senate had screened 25 nominees in the first batch.

Gbajabiamila had last Thursday submitted the first list with 28 nominees to the red chamber and said more names would be forwarded to the upper chamber.