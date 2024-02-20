President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday directed the immediate payment of electricity bills owed by State House, Aso Rock to The Abuja Electricity Distribution Plc (AEDC).

This was contained in a press statement issued by Bayo Onanuga, the Special Adviser to the President on Information & Strategy, explaining that the total electricity debt owed by the State House was N342,352,217.46 and Tinubu said it should be cleared after the reconciliation of accounts between the State House Management and AEDC.

The state reads: “President Bola Tinubu has directed immediate settlement of outstanding electricity bill due to the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company. The President’s directive follows the reconciliation of accounts between the State House Management and AEDC.

“Contrary to the AEDC’s initial claim of N923million debt in paid advertorial in newspapers, the State House outstanding bill is N342, 352, 217.46, according to a letter by the management of AEDC to the State House Permanent Secretary dated February 14, 2024.

“Having reconciled the position to the satisfaction of both parties, the Chief of Staff to the President, Rt Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila (@femigbaja), has given assurance that the debt will be paid to AEDC before the end of this week.

“Following the example of the Presidency, Chief of Staff also urged other MDAs to reconcile their accounts with AEDC and pay their electricity bills.”

On Monday, SaharaReporters had reported how the AEDC threatened to disconnect the electricity supply of the Presidential Villa in Abuja, along with Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over a total debt of N47.1 billion.

The company said the Presidential Villa owes the sum of N923,873,150 as an outstanding debt for electricity charges.

It gave the MDAs 10 days to comply and pay their debts or risk disconnection and subsequent blackout from February 28, 2024.

The electricity distribution company in the document stated that it was constrained to publish the details of the debts which had lasted for long for the services rendered