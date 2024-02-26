President Bola Tinubu is currently meeting with the leaders of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) ahead of the planned nationwide protests against hardship.

SaharaReporters learnt from top sources that the meeting is currently holding at the Aso Rock Villa and would be decisive for the two-day planned protests.

SaharaReporters had reported on Sunday that the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) had warned the government against attacking members and protesters during its planned nationwide protest scheduled for tomorrow, February 27 and Wednesday, February 28.



According to the NLC, any attack on their procession will lead to a total shutdown of the economy.

The NLC had announced a nationwide protest scheduled for February 27 and 28, to kick against the economic challenges facing Nigerians.

The decision came after a 14-day ultimatum issued to the Nigerian Government regarding the widespread hardship.

But the Department of State Services (DSS) and the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, (SAN) have urged the NLC to shelve its proposed nationwide protest.

Amid the increasing hardship, rising inflation and high cost of living, a human rights group, Take It Back Movement had staged a protest in Lagos State, Southwest Nigeria against the government’s indifference to the plight of Nigerians.



SaharaReporters had reported that the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Adegoke Fayoade, on Sunday, warned against any form of violent protest in Nigeria’s commercial nerve centre.



But the protesters, who hit the streets of Lagos on Monday morning, were seen carrying placards with various messages at Ojuelegba Underbridge.

The protesters lamented the hardship and economic challenges in the country, saying Nigerians were getting poorer by the day.

They blamed the policies of the administration of President Bola Tinubu for the worsening situation.