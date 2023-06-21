President Bola Tinubu has approved the return of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) to the Office of the Vice President for supervision.

This is in compliance with their various establishment Acts.

The President has also approved a formal structure for the Office of the Vice President as well as an appropriate number of technical and administrative aides that will work with the Vice President in the discharge of his responsibilities, according to NTA.

In 2019, there were reports that then-Vice President Yemi Osinbajo had been stripped of his supervisory powers over some government agencies.

The House of Representatives Committee on Emergency and Disaster Preparedness in November 2018 indicted Osinbajo in its report.

It accused him of illegally approving N5.8 billion North East Intervention Fund which the lawmakers said was mismanaged by the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

SaharaReporters in 2018 reported that contrary to a rebuttal from Osinbajo that he did nothing wrong in the approval of N5.8 billion for “emergency intervention of food security to the northeast” in June 2017, when he was acting president, the House of Representatives insisted that he “may have questions to answer, as chairman of the governing board of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA)”.

Through his spokesman, Laolu Akande, the then-Vice President had denied that he indulged in any untoward actions but explained that the funds were released to prevent a looming disaster as a result of severe food shortages throughout the northeast.

But briefing the media, the chairman of the investigative committee, Hon. Ali J.C. (PDP, Gombe) submitted that being the chairman of the governing board of NEMA and approving authority at the time, Osinbajo may have questions to answer.

“There is nowhere in my report where I mentioned the Vice president or Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, but he may have questions to answer as the chairman of the governing board,” he had said.

Ali explained further that the then-vice president as acting president approved and directed the minister of finance and the Accountant General of the Federation to release the sum of N5.8 billion in June 2017.

He further explained that the approval of the fund contravened the National Assembly’s power of approval “as the money was removed from the Eurobond” without the consent of the parliament adding that “there was no procurement, there was no due process, no contract, yet the money was released and expended”.

The lawmaker said his committee had documentary evidence to back up the violations explaining further that before arriving at their recommendations, various stakeholders were invited and given ample opportunity to tell their side of the story.

“We invited various state governments and the governors or representatives of the various governors who told us that no bag of grain was delivered to their state. so, we gathered our facts from the presentations from various states and stakeholders,” he stated.

The House had endorsed the report of the committee that investigated over N33 billion fraud at NEMA and consequently advised then-President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately sack the then-director general of NEMA, Engr. Mustapha Yunusa Maihaji for alleged mismanagement and embezzlement.

Although, the abridged report of the committee, which was adopted on the floor of the chambers never mentioned the vice president, reports later emerged that Osinbajo was indicted for illegal approvals.