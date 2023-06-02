President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has announced the appointment of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila as Chief of Staff, and Sen. Ibrahim Hassan Hadejia, a former Deputy Governor of Jigawa State, as Deputy Chief of Staff.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by Abiodun Oladunjoye, State House Director of Information on Friday.

In a meeting with Progressives Governors Forum (PGF) on Friday, the President also named former Governor of Benue State and immediate past Minister of Special Duties, George Akume as the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF).