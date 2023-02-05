BREAKING: Thugs Suspected To Be Loyal To Sex Toy Lover, Senator Abbo Attack Convoy Of Adamawa First Lady, Lami Fintiri

The convoy of Lami, wife of Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri was attacked on Saturday by thugs suspected to be working for Senator Cliff Elisha Abbo.

The incident occurred at Muchalla, the hometown of the sex toy patronising senator, Abbo, while Mrs Fintiri was rushing to attend an event hosted by St. Paul Catholic Church in the town.

Several vehicles in the convoy of the first lady were destroyed, including a bus conveying journalists. There was however no reported incident of any loss of life.

Senator Abbo has become infamous for violence, including attacks on a nursing mother at an Abuja sex toy shop and an attack on his estranged former aide in the state.

SaharaReporters on December 27, 2021, reported that political thugs loyal to Abbo allegedly assaulted one Silas Daniel, causing him grievous injuries in the state.

Silas, an estranged former Personal Assistant (PA) to Abbo, was attacked with machetes, daggers and clubs by thugs, allegedly on the orders of the lawmaker.

Governor Fintiri condemned the latest attack and called for calm. He urged politicians to play politics without bitterness, according to the Director-General, Media and Communications, Solomon Kumangar, who spoke on his behalf.

A first lady’s press crew member told SaharaReporters that the miscreants who during the attack blocked the road and shouted: “You’re not welcome here! This is Senator Abbo’s town!”

The state police command has since launched an investigation into the attack with a view to apprehending the perpetrators.

A statement issued on Sunday by the spokesperson for the command, SP Suleiman Nguroje, stated that the police commissioner, Sikiru Akande had “condemned the attack on Her excellency’s convoy”.

It said, “Adamawa State Commissioner of Police CP SK Akande, has deployed operatives of the Command drawn from the Special Rapid Response Team (SRRT) and other Tactical squads to carry out raid against Political gangsterism and their instigators that attacked the convoy of Her Excellency, the wife of his excellency, the Executive Governor of Adamawa.

“Those deployed are to checkmate and arrest the culprits, to coordinate timely response to distress calls and to prevent political gangsterism in the state.

“The CP has equally directed Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Operations to lead all Divisional Police Officers, Operational Commanders and Area Commanders to ensure total domination of the public space and arrest troublemakers.

“The CP while re-emphasizing the firm determination of the Command in ensuring safety of lives and property seeks full cooperation from members of the public, particularly politicians to shun all forms of violence and key into the Command’s effort in sustaining the peace we strive to maintain. He further calls on members of the public to report any suspicious character around them to the nearest police station or call on these emergency numbers.”