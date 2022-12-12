BREAKING: Thugs Allegedly Loyal To Governor Muhammad Burn PDP Campaign Office In Gombe

The campaign office of the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in Gombe State, Atiku Dan Barde, was on Monday set ablaze by some suspected political thugs.

Details of the alleged arson attack were still sketchy at the time of filing this report but SaharaReporters learnt that documents, furniture and other valuables were destroyed.

Junaidu Usman Abubakar, Deputy Director-General of Media for the Atiku Dan Barde Campaign Management Council for the PDP in Gombe confirmed the attack to SaharaReporters.

He accused hoodlums working for the state governor, Inuwa Muhammad of carrying out the arson attack.

The governor is in the All Progressives Congress.

“Our campaign office has been set ablaze by APC thugs on the instruction of Governor Inuwa MUhammad Yahaya just now. His days are numbered and a sign of our ever-growing popularity. Of course, this is the smallness of Governor Inuwa. I promise we will not be dragged down into the mud with a pig. As he goes low, we will go higher,” Abubakar said on Monday morning.

Similarly in February, suspected political thugs also vandalised the campaign office of former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar situated near Investment Quarters, about eight kilometres away from the Gombe metropolis.

The office’s windows were broken, while other some items were stolen.