One of the kidnapped female students of the Federal University Dutsin-Ma, Katsina State, Northwest Nigeria has been released by the terrorists after payment of ransom.

SaharaReporters gathered from the family of one of the female students, identified as Muhammad Fatima Ruqqayat, that she regained her freedom on Sunday after spending over 45 days in the terrorists’ den.

In a telephone conversation with SaharaReporters, one of Ruqqayat’s relations, Muhammad Taoheed, also revealed that the female student was released after the terrorists collected over N4million ransom from the family and the school management.

Recall that SaharaReporters reported how the terrorists invaded the hostel of the federal university in Dutsin-Ma in Katsina State, abducting at least five female students of the university in the North-West region.

SaharaReporters had gathered further that three of the abducted students hailed from Kwara State, one is from Kano and another is from Niger State.

The students from Kwara are identified as Muhammad Fatima, Bello Fatima Zara, and Adam Rahmatallahi.

SaharaReporters had also reported how the terrorists refused to release the students despite collecting about N2.5 million from the victims’ families.

“They (the terrorists) are demanding another ransom from both the government and the school management,” a relation of the victims had said at that time.