Terrorists locally dubbed as bandits have reportedly killed the school principal of Government Secondary School (GSS) Kuriga in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State, Mallam Idris Abu Sufyan, in an attempt to kidnap him.

The terrorists also kidnapped two women after killing the school principal in an attack that was said to have occurred on Friday evening.

SaharaReporters gathered that the victim, Mallam Sufyan, was killed by the bandits when he tried to resist abduction.

“They succeeded in kidnapping two women in the process,” Senator Shehu Sani who shared the news on his X account on Saturday regretted.

He wrote: “Mallam Idris Abu Sufyan, Principal GSS Kuriga, Chikun Lg Kaduna State was killed by Bandits when he tried to resist abduction. They succeeded in kidnapping two women in the process. May his soul rest in peace. Ameen.”

His colleague, who also confirmed the unfortunate incident, wrote on his Facebook: “Innalillahi wa Inna ilaihi raji’un.

“I feel sad to inform you that our noble colleague; the principal of GSS KURIGA (SNR). MAL IDRIS ABU SUFYAN, has been killed by bandits and also kidnapped his wife with baby boy. May the Almighty Allah forgive his shortcomings and also grant him Aljannatul firdausi. Amen.”

One Manajer Deeni also lamented the murder Mallam Sufyan, adding that he had an opportunity to leave the village due to incessant bandit attacks but he chose to stay for his people.

“Allah sarki Abusufyan Idrees u get the opportunity to leave kuriga village at once, but u choose to stay with ur people, when he was alive he was the village gss principal, he used to taught the village youth football, he get the opportunity the leave to town but even after tense attacks of armed bandit in his community he choose to stay & he lived all his life trying his best to makes the world a better place for the youths & to put his little community in the map, now he paid the price with his life, armed bandit invade his house & shoot him death & kidnapped his wife. R i p Abusufyan,” he wrote on his Facebook.

Lamenting the escalating killing and kidnapping ravaging the country, @Aloefuna1 described the murder of Mallam Sufyan as heartbreaking.

He wrote on his X account: “This is heartbreaking. The level of insecurity is increasing daily, but all they could do is to instigate bigotry among young Nigerians by call a name from a particular tribe.

“Nigerians know it o! CHINAZA PHILIP is a name to distract you. Insecurity is still eating us deeper.”

