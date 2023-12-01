There is currently unrest in Gidan Marayu near Dundaye community, in Sokoto State due to terrorists’ invasion on Thursday morning.

SaharaReporters learnt that there were sporadic gunshots in the community which also caused pandemonium.

One of the residents who spoke to SaharaReporters said the gunshots started around 12am and lasted for about an hour.

He noted that a lot of residents were feared abducted by the attackers.

“It was from sleep I woke up; everybody was running helter-skelter, we didn’t know whether to stay in our rooms or run outside. This thing is becoming more and more scary,” the resident said.

When contacted for comment, the Nigerian Police Force, Sokoto State Command Spokesman, Ahmad Rufai could not be reached.

SaharaReporters could not yet verify whether there was an abduction or killing incident during the invasion.

Meanwhile, the police earlier confirmed the killing of one person as youths of Kwakwala community in Sokoto resisted terrorists from attacking their community only last week.

Kwakwala community is about 15-minute drive to Gidan Marayu.

This was confirmed by Ahmad Rufai, who said the terrorists while attempting to raid the Kwakwala community in the Sokoto metropolis, engaged in a shootout with youths of the area.

Rufai said, “Based on the report at our disposal, the suspected bandits numbering about 10 armed with cutlass and Dane guns attacked a community behind the main campus of Usmanu Danfodiyo University Sokoto.

“The youths of the area resisted the attacks and in the process, the armed bandits shot one of the youths named Usman who died instantly. Four other youths of the Kwalkwala and Dundaye community also sustained various degrees of injuries in the attack.”