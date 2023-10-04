Suspected terrorists have invaded another hostel of a federal university in Dutsin-Ma in Katsina State, abducting at least five female students of the university in the North-West region.

A relative of one of the victims identified as Muhammad Fatima, who hails from Lafiagi town of Kwara State, confirmed the latest abduction to SaharaReporters on Wednesday morning.

The source revealed that the terrorists on Wednesday morning invaded the students’ private lodge along Moriamoh Ajiri School at Dutsin-Ma, Katsina State and carted away no fewer than five female students of the university dwelling in the area.

SaharaReporters gathered further that three of the abducted students hailed from Kwara State, one is from Kano and another is from Niger State.

The students from Kwara are identified as Muhammad Fatima, Bello Fatima Zara, and Adam Rahmatallahi. The names of the two other students have not been identified at the time of filing this report.

This is coming barely 12 days after the terrorists kidnapped dozens of female students in another public university in Zamfara State.

According to a source in the university students’ union, they identified not less than 30 students who were among those seized by terrorists.

“We estimated that about 24 still remain. 6 has come back home. 24 are still with them(terrorists). The total of those kidnapped were 30,” a source had told SaharaReporters.

SaharaReporters had reported how some gunmen suspected to be terrorists kidnapped some students of the school.

The gunmen had invaded the students’ residence at Sabon-Gida identified as Nazeer Sabon-Gida and took away some female students of the school, whose number could not be ascertained.

A few hours later, the Nigerian Army announced that it had rescued six of the students after a gun battle with the terrorists.

Giving an update on the matter, the state police command spokesman also confirmed that not all of the kidnapped students were rescued by the Army.