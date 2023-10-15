There is gun battle presently between terrorists and Nigerian military personnel at the Federal University Gusau, Zamfara State, Northwest Nigeria.

Students who confirmed the incident to SaharaReporters on Saturday night added that the terrorists had however abducted another batch of students from the school – a claim which SaharaReporters cannot yet independently verify.

“Pray for us; we are again under terrorists’ attacks,” one of the students said.

SaharaReporters gathered that the terrorists invaded the students’ residential area at Damba Area, Gusau, Zamfara State capital where they were said to have abducted the students of the university.

SaharaReporters reported on Wednesday how terrorists invaded the University and stole all the medications found at the university clinic.

SaharaReporters had also reported how some gunmen suspected to be terrorists kidnapped some students of the school weeks ago.

The gunmen invaded the students’ residence at Sabon-Gida identified as Nazeer Sabon-Gida and took away some female students of the school, whose number could not be ascertained three weeks ago.