BREAKING: Terrorists Burn Catholic Priest To Ashes, Shoot Assistant In Niger Community, North Central Nigeria

Bandits in the early hours of Sunday attacked St. Peters and Paul Catholic Church located along Daza Road, Kafin-Koro in the Paikoro Local Government Area of Niger State and burnt the priest, Very Rev. Fr. Isaac Achi to ashes.

A source in the area told SaharaReporters that Fr. Achi’s assistant identified as Father Collins also sustained gunshot wounds and was rushed to an undisclosed hospital for treatment.

The source said Fr. Achi ⁰was recently transferred to Madalla Parish in the state but was in Kafin-Koro, his former home parish when the incident occurred.

Confirming the incident to SaharaReporters, the Niger Police Public Relations Officer DSP Wasiu Abiodun, in a statement, said the incident occurred at about 3 am on Sunday.

In a statement sent to SaharaReporters, Abiodun said, “On 15/01/2023 at about 0300hrs, armed bandits invaded the Parish residence of one Rev. Father Isaac Achi of St. Peters and Paul Catholic Church, along Daza road, Kafin-Koro, Paikoro LGA.

“Unfortunately, the bandits reportedly attempted to gain entrance into the residence, but seems difficult and set the house ablaze, while the said Rev. Father was burnt dead.

“A colleague of the Rev. Father identified as Father Collins was equally shot in the shoulder while trying to escape from the scene.

“Police tactical teams attached to Kafin-Koro Div were immediately drafted to the scene, but the hoodlums had escaped before the arrival of the teams.

“The lifeless body of Father Isaac was recovered while Father Collins was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

“The Commissioner of Police, Niger State Command CP Ogundele Ayodeji had dispatched a reinforcement team to the area and effort is ongoing to apprehend the assailants as investigation into the unfortunate attack has commenced.”