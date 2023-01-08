BREAKING: Terrorists Ambush Nigerian Army Convoy, Abduct Commanding Officer, Lt. Col. Ahmed

A Lieutenant Colonel of the Nigerian Army, N.B. Ahmed has been abducted following an ambush on a military convoy by gunmen suspected to be terrorists.

SaharaReporters gathered that the senior military officer was abducted along Tsafe (Zamfara)/Funtua (Katsina) road on Friday, January 6.

The abducted officer is the new commanding officer of the 8 Division of the Nigerian Army, Sokoto.

“Our new boss who resumed on Friday was attacked while being escorted to Kano. He was taken away by the gunmen,” a military source told SaharaReporters.

A military signal exclusively obtained by SaharaReporters also confirmed the incident.

The signal was however silent on others travelling with Ahmed.

It read, “TEXT: SP SITREP ON KIDNAPPED OF SNR OFFR. LT COL NB AHMED (N/12022). A/N SNR OFFR WAS KIDNAPED ALONG TSAFE/FUNTUA RD ON 06 JAN 23 AT ABOUT 2000HRS WHILE TRAVELING TO KANO FOR WEEKEND. THE SNR OFFR JUST TAKES OVER COMD OF 8 BOD AS A CO ON THE SAME DATE. THIS IS FOR YOUR INFO AND NEC ACTION. PSE ACCEPT FOR ACTION AND ACK///.”

This comes a few days after a female Lieutenant, P. P. Johnson was abducted by unknown gunmen in Imo State.

A trending video in December 2022 showed the female officer being tortured by gunmen after she was abducted while visiting her grandmother in Aku-Okigwe community.

“She was just conferred with the rank of Lieutenant in the Nigerian Army. She passed out on December 17 after being commissioned from the Direct Short Service Course,” a military source had said.

“She was kidnapped at her home in Ibube. She travelled home for the Yuletide celebration.”

In the clip obtained by SaharaReporters, one of the unknown gunmen was heard threatening to kill the officer for being a member of the Nigerian Army.

He also warned youths against joining the military and other security agencies.

The officer was stripped naked and her hands and legs were tied. She was seated on the ground in a bushy area.