The interconnect debt dispute between telecommunications companies, MTN Nigeria Communications Plc and Globacom Limited has been resolved.

The Nigerian Communications Commission disclosed this on Thursday in a statement signed by the Director, Public Affairs Department, Reuben Muoka.

SaharaReporters had weeks ago reported that the NCC gave the two companies 21 days ultimatum to resolve the lingering interconnect debt issue between them.

SaharaReporters on January 8 reported that the NCC had approved the partial disconnection of Globacom from MTN Nigeria Communications Plc. due to non-settlement of interconnect charges.

The telecom regulator in a public notice signed by its Director of Public Affairs Department, Reuben Muoka, had said that at the expiration of 10 (ten) days from the “date of this notice, subscribers of Globacom will no longer be able to make calls to MTN but will be able to receive calls”.

But in the new statement, the NCC said the issue has been settled.

The statement read, “The Nigerian Communications Commission is pleased to announce that the interconnect debt dispute between MTN Nigeria Communications Plc. and Globacom Limited has been amicably resolved.

“In accordance with this resolution, the disconnection approval granted to MTN for the disconnection of Globacom has now been withdrawn.

“Following its initial public notice, the commission with the aim of mitigating any potential disruptions to subscribers undertook further regulatory intervention, by mediating between the parties and facilitating the reconciliation process.”

It further reiterated the commission’s strict adherence to the terms and conditions of licences, particularly those delineated in interconnection agreements.

“In order to proactively address and prevent future instances of interconnect indebtedness within the industry, the commission will be requesting relevant records and regular updates from MNOs, as well as adopting a transparent approach towards industry indebtedness.

“This statement serves as a reminder of the Commission’s commitment to fostering a stable and compliant telecommunications ecosystem in Nigeria,” it added.