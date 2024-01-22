The family of a 12-year-old pupil of Dowen College, Lekki, Lagos State, Sylvester Oromoni Jnr, has announced the burial of their son.

Sylvester died on November 30, 2021, after he was allegedly tortured by some senior students of the college who reportedly wanted to initiate him into a cult group.

In a statement on Monday, the family announced the burial of their son, stating, “As a family grappling with the profound sorrow brought about by this inexplicable loss we have chosen to bid farewell to Sylvester on Saturday, January 27, 2024 with final rites to be conducted at Ogbe-Ijaw Warri Kingdom, Delta state.

“Exactly two years ago, precisely on November, 30, 2021, the death of our 12-year-old son, Sylvester Oromoni Jnr, a pupil of Dowen College, Lekki, Lagos State, was announced in controversial circumstances, after he was tortured to death by some senior students who wanted to initiate him into a cult group and till date we as family is yet to get justice in the matter.

“Sylvester, born on December 4, 2009, met a devastating end on November 30, 2021, succumbing to injuries inflicted in a harrowing assault by fellow students.

“Before his untimely demise, Sylvester was renowned for his exceptional intellect and maturity beyond his years. A young mind brimming with potential, he demonstrated remarkable initiative and an extraordinary sense of humor, endearing him to those fortunate enough to cross paths with him. Sylvester’s insatiable passion for knowledge, particularly in fields of computer science, programming, electrical science, and his special interest in football set him apart.

“His absence has left an irreplaceable void in our lives as a family and the lives of those who hold him dear, and his legacy will endure through the indelible memories of the profound impact he made on those around him.”

“As we continue to mourn our son, we as a family implore everyone to honour Sylvester’s memory by reflecting on the bright spirit that enriched their lives and celebrate the intellect that radiated from his young mind. As the community mourns the loss of this promising scholar, we will continue to demand justice for our beloved son who was murdered in cold blood by fellow students,” the statement stated.

Marking the two years anniversary of their son’s brutal and untimely demise, the father of the deceased, Sylvester Oromoni last year told SaharaReporters that as a family, they would not stop crying out for justice for their son.

He added that he was compelled to take the step to seek justice.

He said, “As the father of the deceased, I cannot be tired or discouraged from pursuing justice as I have promised my son to get him justice even if it will take thirty years to achieve it.

“Thursday, November 30, 2023, makes it two years since the demise of my son and the body is still in the morgue, yet to be buried. May the soul of Sylvester Oromoni (Jnr.) and all departed souls rest in perfect peace. Amen.”

Sylvester’s father and the family had also threatened that if the inquest was not concluded before the end of 2022, they would be compelled to withdraw from it in order to take a different legal route to seek justice.

“The Legal Advice earlier issued by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution, Ministry of Justice, Lagos state indicted Dowen College and some of its staff and recommended them for prosecution under Section 252 of the Criminal Law (C17) Vol. 3 Laws of Lagos State 2015.

“Notwithstanding this Advice, these individuals indicted are still working freely while the body of the deceased continues to lie in the morgue. With the effort of the honourable coroner and the cooperation of several parents particularly the parents of the two witnesses who came from Abuja to testify on the 14th November, 2022, the coroner thereafter adjourned proceedings to 21st November 2022 for Dowen College to produce the two remaining witnesses from the school,” the statement had said.

The death of Sylvester, which generated condemnation and a series of protests by civil society groups and women across the country as well as heated controversies, was yet to yield any positive results two years after, following alleged delay tactics by some officials of the Lagos State Government.

Meanwhile, the family has vowed to pursue the case of their late son to a logical conclusion no matter how long it will take them to get justice for him.