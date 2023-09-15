No fewer than 15 people have been killed in a fresh attack by terrorists, locally dubbed as bandits and armed herdsmen, in Dogon Nama village, Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Several others were said to have sustained injuries from gunshots while about 32 villager were taken away by the gunmen.

The incident, according to a resident of the community, took place around 7 a.m on Friday.

He said the attackers who were communicating with one another in Fulani language invaded the villages and fired gunshots indiscriminately.

SaharaReporters learnt the gunmen also set houses ablaze and engaged in sporadic shooting of the residents as they ran out of their homes.

“Fulani herdsmen invaded our community today, killing 15 people and abducting 32 others. This happened around 7am this morning, they entered with motorcycles,” the source said.

Kaduna is one of the states with periodic incidences of inter-communal killings.