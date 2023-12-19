No fewer than 20 persons including a police officer have been kidnapped in Pupuple town, Yorro Local Government Area of Taraba State by gunmen.

It was learnt that the victims were abducted by the gunmen who invaded the village at about 2am on Tueday.

The gunmen who shot sporadically in different directions, took away victims including a Chief identified as Umaru Nyala, his Police orderly, religious leaders, and a pregnant woman.

Confirming the incident, the Taraba State Police Command (PPRO), Abdullahi Usman, noted that the command was investigating to gain more facts on the incident, before it issued an official statement.

Residents of the community had recently decried the rate of kidnapping in the community following the abduction of six persons yesterday in October.

The abduction came a few days after a Police Inspector was abducted from his farm in the Kurmi Local Council of the state.

The residents, who said they could no longer sleep with their two eyes closed, called on the state government to deploy more security operatives to the area.

They also beckoned on the state government to support the security agencies with logistics that would enable them to stamp out kidnappers, armed bandits and other hoodlums that have been making life difficult for the people of the council and the state as a whole.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Usman, said the command was already working round the clock to rescue the victims from the kidnappers’ den unhurt.

“The anti kidnapping and the strike force unit of the command and vigilantes in collaboration with the hunters have been working around the clock to get them rescued,” he said.