Gunmen suspected to be herdsmen, on Monday, killed two traditional rulers in Ekiti State, throwing their towns into confusion.

The incident was said to have happened between Oke-Ako and Ipao-Ekiti in Ajoni Local Government Area of the state.

The duo – Onimojo of Imojo Ekiti in Oye Local Government Area and Elesun of Esun Ekiti in Ajoni, Ikole Local Government Area of Ekiti State, were attacked by the gunmen while returning from a meeting.

Sources, according to Oodua News, disclosed that another monarch, Alara of Ara in Ikole LG, however, narrowly escaped when the armed men accosted them and attempted to forcefully take them away.

“They were travelling together. The armed herdsmen stopped them and rained bullets on them. They took their personal belongings and dragged their bodies into the bush,” Oodua News quoted a source as saying.

The police are yet to react to the incident.