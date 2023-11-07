Some political thugs suspected to be from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kogi State have attacked the residence of the Director-General of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) Campaign Council, Sheik Ibrahim Jibrin, in Anyigba, killing a policeman and four other persons.

SaharaReporters learnt that the hoodlums who attacked the house at about 6am on Tuesday also took away the corpse of the policeman, identified as Atabor and the other victims, who were security men believed to be on duty.

According to a release by Faruk Adejoh-Audu, the spokesman, Muri/Sam Gubernatorial Campaign of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), the hoodlums were a “rogue force” allegedly put together by Governor Yahaya Bello ahead of the Saturday governorship election in the state.

Adejoh-Audu said, “A rogue force assembled by the Kogi State Commissioner of Police, Mr Bethrand Unuoha on behalf of the governor, killed a serving policeman while attacking the home of the Director-General of the SDP Campaign Council for Kogi State, Sheik Ibrahim Jibrin with an Armoured Personel Carrier (APC) at Anyigba this morning.

“The rogues force made up of thugs led by one Friday Makama officially declared wanted by a Federal High Court, one Supol Ojo of the Lokoja Mopol office and navy mercenaries led by N.U Akalezi of the Nigerian Navy killed the police guard, officer Atabor at about 6:00am this morning.

“The rogue force which reportedly included DSS operatives contributed by Deputy Director General of the Service who is in Lokoja acting in a lower responsibility as director, Mr Tosin Ajayi relentlessly attacked for over one hour during several persons were shot but officer Atabor was confirmed killed on the spot.

“The APC broke down the gate of Sheikh’s County home to gain access to the compound before releasing the rogue force who opened fire indiscriminately killing Atabor while the other guards ran for cover.

“They took away the corpse of policeman Atabor and about six other persons among whom are believed to be four policemen on official duty.

“It is also feared that our campaign Head of New Media Comrade I D Ijele may have also been abducted. He was last heard from at 6: 00am this morning while the attack was in progress.

“The rogue force is still prowling around Anyigba with the Armoured Personalities Carrier ( APC) as at the time of writing this statement.

“The police in Kogi just like they did during the 2019 Governorship Elections when they procured a helicopter to shoot at voters are executing Bello’s desperate plans to overwhelm the will of the people. The attack using a rogue force of thugs and mercenaries Navy was deliberately designed to commence few days to elections.

“It is our information that Bethrand Unuoha and some other compromised security chiefs in Kogi will sustain this Sporadic attacks on our Campaign leadership and supporters particularly in Kogi East until the day of election.

“This is to achieve Bello’s plot to suppress the voter’s turnout in Kogi East which he believed is a stronghold of the SDP. The Muri/Sam Campaign Council is once more calling on the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun to transfer this commissioner who is an eager enforcer of Bello’s desperate violent schemes to allow for a free and fair election in Kogi State.”