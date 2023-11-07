The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has said the Supreme Court judgment dashed the hopes of a majority of Nigerians by sacrificing justice for political expediency.

He said this at a press conference in Abuja, on Monday, while noting that the verdict was however not the end of his journey but “in fact the beginning.”

Obi said, “I want to assure them that this is not the end of our journey but in fact the beginning. Nigerians heard you, the world has taken note and we will not forget easily. We shall endure, persist until we reach our destination because new Nigeria is our destination. A destination is not an event.”

The LP standard bearer, however, said as democrats, he, the vice presidential candidate, Dr. Datti Baba-Ahmed, had exhausted all legal means to challenge the 2023 general elections.

Peter Obi noted that the party was now ready to take the message of a new Nigeria to the grassroots.

Obi and his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) counterpart, Atiku Abubakar, had challenged the victory of Tinubu in the last election up to the apex court.

Not satisfied with the verdict of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) earlier in September, Atiku and Obi approached the Supreme Court seeking the nullification of Tinubu’s election on the grounds of double nomination, alleged certificate forgery, non-transmission of results electronically, 25% votes in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), amongst others.

On Thursday, October 26, the Supreme Court upheld President Bola Tinubu’s victory.

The court held that the All Progressives Congress, APC, candidate was the valid winner of the presidential election that held on February 25.