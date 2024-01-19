BREAKING: Supreme Court Upholds Uba Sani’s Election As Kaduna Governor

The Supreme Court of Justice in Abuja has upheld the election that produced Mr Uba Sani of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the Kaduna State Governor in the 2023 election.

The apex court gave the ruling on Friday after dismissing an appeal filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Mohammed Ashiru.

According to the apex court, the election petitions tribunal and the Appeal Court were right to have dismissed Ashiru’s appeals as lacking merit.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in March 2023 declared that the APC candidate, Sani, received 730,001 votes to defeat the PDP candidate, Ashiru, who polled 719, 196 votes.

However, dissatisfied with the result of the election, the PDP and its candidate approached the tribunal to challenge it.

The petitioners claimed that Governor Uba was not duly elected by a majority of valid votes cast in the election.

They also said the election was marred by corruption and noncompliance with the Electoral Act 2022, adding that the results of some polling units were wrongly annulled.

But the tribunal led by Justice Victor Oviawie said the PDP and its candidate failed to file their pre-hearing application within the time frame provided by law.

The Court of Appeal also dismissed the appeal in November.