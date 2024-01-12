BREAKING: Supreme Court Upholds Lagos Governor, Sanwo-Olu’s Election

The Supreme Court has affirmed the election of Babajide Sanwo-Olu as the Governor of Lagos State.

The apex court on Friday upheld the election of the governor as earlier ruled by the election petition tribunal and the Court of Appeal in the state.

Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour of the Labour Party had challenged the election of Sanwo-Olu.

The Labour Party candidate on October 7, 2023, filed 21 grounds of appeal challenging the decision of the State Governorship Tribunal which upheld Sanwo-Olu’s reelection.

In a judgment delivered by a three-man panel – Justice Yargata Nimpa, Justice Samuel Bola, and Justice Paul Bassey, the Appeal Court affirmed the tribunal’s verdict on the re-election of Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Obafemi Hamzat as the Governor and Deputy Governor of Lagos State respectively.

It also dismissed the appeal filed by Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, challenging the re-election of Sanwo-Olu and his deputy.