The Supreme Court of Nigeria on Thursday upheld the election of Siminalayi Fubara as the duly elected governor of Rivers State.

The apex court dismissed an appeal filed by Tonye Cole, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the March 18, 2023 governorship election in the state.

Cole had asked the Supreme Court to sack Fubara who was declared winner of the election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The APC candidate alleged that the election was marred by irregularities.

In his petition, Cole also accused Fubara of not validly resigning from his previous position before the governorship election, as required by the law.

The election petition tribunal and the Court of Appeal had dismissed Cole’s case for want of merit.

On Thursday, Justice Ibrahim Saulawa who read the lead judgment, also dismissed Cole’s appeal.

The five-man apex court panel in a unanimous decision held that the appellant failed to prove the allegations made in his petition.