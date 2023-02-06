BREAKING: Supreme Court Affirms Senate President Lawan As Yobe Senatorial Candidate, Machina Loses

The Supreme Court has affirmed the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, as the All Progressives Congress senatorial candidate for Yobe North.

In a majority judgment delivered on Monday, the apex court allowed the appeal filed by the APC against Bashir Machina’s candidature.

There has been controversy over the APC Yobe North Senatorial ticket.

Machina, at a primary election organised by the party in May 2022 won unopposed. The senate president did not participate in the primary election.

At the time the exercise was held, Lawan was pursuing his presidential ambition but lost to former Lagos State governor, Bola Tinubu.

Rather than submit the name of the elected candidate, the name of the senate president was submitted to the commission by the ruling APC, a move that led to the deliberate omission of their names from the published particulars of candidates late June 2022.

To clarify the brewing controversy around the seat, INEC, on at least two different occasions, said it rejected the senate president’s name because he had not been validly nominated for the senatorial seat.

The commission, however, urged the duo to resolve their issues internally or seek redress in court.