BREAKING: Supreme Court Affirms Kefas As Taraba Governor

The Supreme Court of Nigeria on Thursday upheld the election of Agbu Kefas as Taraba State governor.

The apex court in a unanimous decision dismissed the appeal filed by Prof. Yahaya Sani of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) for lacking in merit.

Sani had asked the Supreme Court to set aside the election of Kefas, who was declared winner of the March 18, 2023 governorship election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The NNPP candidate had alleged non-compliance with the Electoral Act, irregularities and other malpractices in the election.

He asked the court to nullify the election of Kefas and pronounce him the winner of the election.

According to Sani, he received the majority of the lawful votes cast on Election Day.

The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja in November 2023 dismissed Sani’s appeal following the judgment of the election petitions tribunal which upheld Kefas’ election.

The Appeal Court in a unanimous decision dismissed the appeal for lacking in merit.

On Thursday, Justice Lawal Garba, who read the judgement of the apex court, dismissed the appeal filed by the NNPP and its candidate, Sani.