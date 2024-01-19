The Supreme Court on Friday affirmed the election of Kebbi State Governor, Nasir Idris after dismissing the appeal filed by Aminu Bande of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The five-member panel of the apex court led by Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun ruled that Bande’s appeal case lacked merit.

No cost was awarded by the court.

SaharaReporters on Tuesday reported that the Supreme Court had reserved its judgement in the case after lawyers representing the parties made their final submissions.

Bande had in his appeal urged the apex court to set aside the judgments of the Court of Appeal and the election tribunal, which affirmed Idris’ election.

The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja had in its judgment upheld the election of Idris as the lawfully elected Governor of Kebbi State.

The court in a unanimous judgment delivered by Justice Ndukwe Anyannwu dismissed the appeal brought before it by Bande for lacking in merit, and resolved all five issues formulated for determination in favour of the governor and against PDP.

Justice Anyanwu held that the allegations of forgery of testimonial brought against the state deputy governor, Abubakar Umar Tafida were not established as required by law.

The judge also held that the issues of non-compliance with the provisions of the Electoral Act in the conduct of the election could not stand because the appellants failed to prove how the allegations substantially affected the election.

Bande had approached the Supreme Court, asking it to overrule the tribunal and the Appeal Court judgments.

Idris polled a total of 409,225 votes to defeat Bande, his close rival in the election.

Bande received 360,940 votes, as declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).