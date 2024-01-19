The Supreme Court of Justice sitting in Abuja on Friday upheld the victory of Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun in the 2023 governorship election.

The apex court made this ruling after it dismissed the appeal filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Adebutu Oladipupo, challenging the election that produced Abiodun as the state governor.

In November 2023, the Court of Appeal in Lagos affirmed the victory of Abiodun.

The appellate court, in a split decision also dismissed the petition filed by Adebutu, the PDP governorship candidate in the election.

The majority decision was delivered by Justice Joseph Shagbaor Ikyegh.

The Ogun governorship election petition tribunal upheld Abiodun’s victory in September 2023.

In a unanimous ruling, the tribunal led by Hamidu Kunaza ruled that Adebutu’s petition was “incompetent, defective, and lacking in merits.”