BREAKING: Supreme Court Affirms Ademola Adeleke As Osun State Governor, Throws Out Oyetola’s Appeal

The Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled against the appeal filed by former Osun State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola and affirmed Governor Ademola Adeleke’s victory in the July 2022 governorship election in the state.

Oyetola had asked the apex court to set aside the ruling of the appellate court which nullified the judgement of the election tribunal.

The election tribunal had declared Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress (APC) winner of the election.

Meanwhile, a five-man panel of the Supreme Court, delivering the judgment held that the Court of Appeal correctly reinstated Adeleke as governor.

Also, earlier today, a Federal High Court in Osogbo dismissed a lawsuit seeking the disqualification of Senator Ademola Adeleke as the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the Osun governorship election slated for July 16 2022.

This was made in a ruling made by Justice Nathaniel Emmanuel on Tuesday in a suit filed by Prince Dotun Babayemi, declaring the primary election that produced Babayemi, which was held at WOCDIF event centre, Osogbo on March 8th 2022 as illegal.

The verdict was delivered under strict security and lasted one hour and 45 minutes.

Senator Ademola Adeleke was declared the validly elected PDP candidate for the election by Justice Emmanuel.