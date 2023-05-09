Tuesday, May 9, 2023
HomeNEWSBREAKING: Supreme Court Affirms Ademola Adeleke As Osun State Governor, Throws Out...
NEWS

BREAKING: Supreme Court Affirms Ademola Adeleke As Osun State Governor, Throws Out Oyetola’s Appeal

0
Online Editor
By Online Editor


Oyetola had asked the apex court to set aside the ruling of the appellate court which nullified the judgement of the election tribunal.
 

 

The Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled against the appeal filed by former Osun State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola and affirmed Governor Ademola Adeleke’s victory in the July 2022 governorship election in the state.
Oyetola had asked the apex court to set aside the ruling of the appellate court which nullified the judgement of the election tribunal.
The election tribunal had declared Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress (APC) winner of the election.
Meanwhile, a five-man panel of the Supreme Court, delivering the judgment held that the Court of Appeal correctly reinstated Adeleke as governor.
Also, earlier today, a Federal High Court in Osogbo dismissed a lawsuit seeking the disqualification of  Senator Ademola Adeleke as the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the Osun governorship election slated for July 16 2022.
This was made in a ruling made by Justice Nathaniel Emmanuel on Tuesday in a suit filed by Prince Dotun Babayemi, declaring the primary election that produced Babayemi, which was held at WOCDIF event centre, Osogbo on March 8th 2022 as illegal.
The verdict was delivered under strict security and lasted one hour and 45 minutes.
Senator Ademola Adeleke was declared the validly elected PDP candidate for the election by Justice Emmanuel.



Source link

Previous article
Hughie Fury vows to ‘knockout Deontay Wilder and Anthony Joshua’ in message to division | Boxing | Sport
Next article
Tony Blair, Okonjo-Iweala to speak at induction of new, returning governors next week
Online Editor
Online Editor
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

NewsDay is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos from all over the world

FOLLOW US

© NewsDay Media Network