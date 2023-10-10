Human rights activist and presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore, has arrived at the Federal High Court, Abuja, alongside his supporters ahead of his re-arraignment on the trumped-up charge bordering on treasonable felony levelled against him by the Nigerian government.

The activist, dressed in an ash-coloured suit, arrived at the court premises at about 8:45am with his supporters who thronged the court in solidarity.

Also present in the court are the members of Amnesty International who dressed in black T-shirts to show support for the activist.

Amnesty International had declared human rights activist, Sowore a prisoner of conscience, as he had faced arbitrary detention and unfair trials solely for exercising his right to freedom of expression.

Justice Emeka Nwite had on July 5, 2023 adjourned the matter following the absence of the 2nd defendant, Olawale Bakare, who is a co-defendant in the case in the court.

Sowore is expected to take his plea.

The government accused them of staging “a revolution campaign on 5th day of August 2019, tagged #RevolutionNow” aimed at protesting against bad governance, corruption and insecurity during the regime of the former President Muhammadu Buhari.

Sowore was arrested in a Lagos hotel in a Commando style by the gun totting lawless operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) and flown to Abuja.