BREAKING: South-West PDP Chairman, Olasoji Adadunodo, Is Dead

Wednesday, May 10, 2023
Adagunodo is also a former Chairman of the party in Osun.

The South-West National Vice Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Hon. Olasoji Adagunodo, is dead.

The Media Assistant to Osun State Governor, Hon. Seyi Adeniyi confirmed his demise in a Facebook post, saying, “Southwest PDP Chair, Soji Adagunodo is dead.  😢 😢.”

The PDP chieftain died in the United States of America, according to Osun Defender, a local newspaper.

He was pronounced dead on Tuesday.

 

 



