BREAKING: Six people trapped as seven-storey building collapses in Lagos

About six people are trapped in a seven-storey building that collapsed in Lekki area of Lagos State.

The incident happened close to the Sand field bus stop, in the Lekki area of Lagos State.

Confirming the incident, the State Territorial Coordinator, National Emergency Management Agency, Ibrahim Farinloye, on Sunday, said emergency responders had been deployed to the scene.

He said, “Seven-storey building collapsed at Sand field bus stop, Lekki. Six people are said to be trapped and responders on ground.”

Also speaking on the collapse, the Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, said the collapsed building was under construction.

He said, “No injury sustained. However, about six people are reported to be trapped under the rubble of the collapsed structure.

“The agency’s heavy duty equipment excavator will be required for the rescue of the trapped victims. We have activated Lagos State Response plan. The operation is ongoing. More updates to follow.”