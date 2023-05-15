BREAKING: Seun Kuti Visits Lagos Police Commissioner To Assist With Investigation Over ‘Assault Video’

Seun Kuti, son of Afrobeat legend, Fela Kuti on Monday kept to his word that he would cooperate with the police by visiting the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Idowu Owohunwa.

SaharaReporters learnt that the musician and a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Adeyinka Olumide-Fusika were still with the police commissioner at the time of filing this report.

“Seun Kuti and a senior lawyer, Olumide Fusika have gone to see the Commissioner of Police in Lagos, they’re there now,” a source said on Monday morning.

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, had ordered Seun’s arrest after a video of the musician assaulting a policeman surfaced online.

In the viral video, Seun is seen involved in a heated argument with the officer who was standing in the middle of a busy road.

“The IGP has equally ordered a speedy and full investigation into the remote and immediate cause(s) of the assault and prosecution of the suspect accordingly.”

“IGP Usman Alkali Baba assures Nigerians that acts of contempt/disdain for symbols of authority will not be tolerated while offenders of such hideous crimes will be surely brought to book,” the spokesman for the Nigeria Police Force, Muyiwa Adejobi had said in a statement.

Meanwhile, reacting via his Instastory on Saturday, Kuti said the officer attempted to kill him and his family members.

He added that the policeman had apologised and had been forgiven him.

Kuti wrote, “He tried to kill me and my family. I have the proof but I no dey chase clout. He has apologised and I have agreed not to press charges. Make una mind una business make the poor guy no lose him job.”

Seun also said he would give the police full cooperation to uncover who is wrong.

“I welcome the investigation and will give my full cooperation! I also pray to the IG that whoever is wrong should be indicted,” the musician said in a second Instastory.