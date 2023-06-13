Tuesday, June 13, 2023
BREAKING: Senators In Rowdy Session Amid Inauguration, Election Of President

The inauguration of the 10th Senate is presently ongoing as the 109 Senators converged for the election of key officers of the upper legislative chambers of the National Assembly.

Senator Godswill Akpabio, an All Progressives Congress (APC) lawmaker from Akwa Ibom North West and Senator Abdulaziz Yari from Zamfara North West, who is also of the APC, are the two contenders for the office of the number three citizen.

Senator Ali Ndume from Borno South, nominated Akpabio while Senator Elisha Abbo from Adamawa North nominated Yari.

No sooner than he nominated Yari than some lawmakers started protesting but Abbo stood his ground while shouting on top of his voice.

He challenged those opposed to Yari’s nomination to go to court.



